All-Electric MG Comet Interior Revealed Ahead of Launch, Images Inside

MG Motor India has released the first interior image of its upcoming smart electric vehicle (EV) - the MG Comet. The 2-door EV comes with a multi-function and uniquely designed steering wheel. It has futuristic pod controls that give the EV a modern feel.

The interior of MG Comet and its bespoke design highlight the innovative approach adopted by the company in this segment. With its smart, connected and futuristic technology and stylish exteriors, the upcoming EV model has grabbed a lot of attention. The first look of the MG Comet’s interior was also unveiled on the social media handles of MG Motor.

Sharing the first look of the EV, MG Motor wrote, “MG’s latest Comet EV got all the tech bells and whistles you need to flex on the road. The tech-savvy squad out there, get ready for some dope tech upgrades coming your way."

The model has been named after the famous 1934 British airplane Comet, which took part in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. This continues the auto manufacturer’s tradition of naming vehicles after iconic British aircraft. The MG Hector is inspired by a World War II fighter British biplane which was built in the late 1930s. The Gloster EV marketed by the brand has been named after a prototype jet-engine aircraft that was first flown in 1941.

The MG Comet will provide seamless mobility and enhance customer experience amidst increasing pollution, steep fuel charges and scarcity of parking spaces. The EV is expected to be a big addition to MG Motors India’s line-up in the urban mobility segment.

