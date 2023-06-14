All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Unveiled in India, Gets Range of 530 Km

After successfully introducing the electric SUV XC40 Recharge last year in India, Volvo finally came back with bigger plans in the EV segment, and unveiled its much-awaited EV named C40 Recharge.

The report says that the brand will launch the car around August, and is expected to start the deliveries from September.

Volve XC40 Recharge Specs

As per the official details shared by the company, C40 Recharge comes with a 78kWh battery, paired with twin motors, which can generate a maximum power of 402.41bhp. With this unit, the EV can provide a max range of up to 530 km on full top-up. It

The vehicle also comes with fast charging feature that allows the four-wheeler to touch a 10-80 percent charging bar in 27 minutes. Apart from this, the brand also claims that the E-SUV can make a 0-100kmph sprint in just 4.8 seconds.

Volve XC40 Recharge Features and Styling

From inside, Volvo C40 Recharge has been created without any leather treatment, which makes it more and standout from the crowd. As far as the platform is concerned, it has been built on Compact Modular Architecture( CMA) framework which makes it more strong in the segment.

Volve’s Managing Director Comment