All-New BMW M5 Touring to Debut in 2024, Confirms BMW M GmbH

Following an overwhelming response to the M3 touring, BMW is set to reintroduce the estate body style to the M5 series after nearly a decade. The German automobile manufacturer confirmed this development through a teaser.

The series development process for the next-generation BMW M5 has moved into the practical stage. The high-performance sedan from BMW M GmbH is currently going through its test runs on public roads, BMW Group proving grounds as well as on racing tracks across the globe.

While the teaser features a camouflaged test mule, there are changes apparent in the roofline which also gets an integrated spoiler and flared wheel arches to accommodate the wider tracks.

Advertisement

Similar to the previous M3 touring, the BMW M5 Touring is expected to see a combination of M-typical performance, uncompromising long-distance comfort, and space. The premium model is expected to be unveiled sometime in 2024. According to Dirk Hacker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH, the M5 touring model will be equipped with a hybrid drive system.

Akin to the upcoming BMW M5 Sedan, the Touring model will also have a completely new, mostly electrified driving system. Its M-specific performance traits and the finely tuned chassis technology enhanced with cutting-edge systems will provide driving dynamics and speed at a level that is unparalleled in this vehicle class. BMW M GmbH is therefore making steady progress towards electrification.

BMW M5 Touring is expected to have access to the same mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains as the forthcoming 5-Series. The 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that powers the sports sedan currently produces 618 bhp in the M5 Competition.