All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Launch Today: Expected Price, Variants, Features and Engine Specs

French automobile manufacturer Citroen is all set to launch its all-new C3 Aircross SUV in India today. The C3 Aircross was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo in 2020 and has been eagerly awaited by car enthusiasts ever since. The new SUV will be Citroen’s second offering in India, after the Citroen C5 Aircross, which was launched last year.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Price & Variants

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is likely to be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Features

The Feel variant is expected to come with features such as LED DRLs, a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control. The top-of-the-line Shine variant is expected to get additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, and wireless charging.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Powertrain

Under the hood, the C3 Aircross is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine is expected to produce 110 PS of maximum power and 205 Nm of peak torque.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the company’s new Common Modular Platform (CMP), which also underpins the Citroen C5 Aircross. The SUV is expected to come with a host of safety features such as ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and multiple airbags.

The C3 Aircross is expected to compete with other compact SUVs in the Indian market such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

With the launch of the C3 Aircross, Citroen aims to establish itself as a major player in the Indian automotive market. The company has invested heavily in setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and has also established a strong dealer network across the country. The C3 Aircross is expected to be followed by several other models from Citroen in the coming years, including a new sedan and a compact SUV.

