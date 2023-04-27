All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Makes Global Debut in India, Details Inside

After gaining massive sales and attracting a lot of customers with the C3 hatchback and the C5 Aircross SUV, French automobile manufacturer Citroen’s much-awaited SUV C3 Aircross made its global debut today in India.

As per the brand, Interested Indian customers will be able to purchase the locally-made 4.3 metres long feature-loaded mid-size SUV in the second half of 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with two seating options instead of just one. There will be a normal five-seat version as well as a three-row design that can accommodate seven people. According to Citroen, the 5-seat C3 Aircross has a 444-liter trunk, while the 7-seater model has a 511-liter trunk with the third row completely folded down.

Apart from this, the size SUV comes with 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support of Android, Apple, and Auto carplay.

The mid-size SUV gets 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, which churns out 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. In terms of transmission choices, the C3 Aircross has a six-speed manual. However, reports also suggested that there will also be an automatic variant as well.

The newly launched Citroen C3 comes with LED DRLs, a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control to dual-zone climate control, multifunction steering wheels, power window, parking sensor, rear wiper, defogger, push start/stop button, automatic ORVMS, and whatnot. Apart from this, the top-of-the-line Shine variant comes with additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, all-car connect technology and wireless charging.

As far as the rivals are concerned, the newly launched Citroen C3 Aircross competes against Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun. There are chances that customers might give priority to the C3 Aircross, instead Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

Meanwhile, Citroen aims to spread its roots in the Indian market, For which, it has invested heavily in setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The brand also set up a strong dealer network across the country in order to provide quality products to interested customers. The report says that the firm also working on the sedan segment, and soon will share the official details about the same.

