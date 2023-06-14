All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.27 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the all-new Xtreme 160R in the country today. The price starts at Rs 1.27 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom). The bike gets subtle design upgrades and new features.

The Xtreme 160R 4V will be offered in 3 variants - Standard, Connected and Pro. Bookings for the bike will commence tomorrow, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second week of July.

One of the standout features of the Xtreme 160R is its status as the lightest motorcycle in its oil-cooled engine category. This lightweight construction enables the bike to achieve a remarkable 0-60 kmph acceleration in just 4.7 seconds. Powering the Xtreme 160R is a new 163cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, which generates 16.9 bhp power at 8500rpm and 14.6 Nm torque at 6500rpm. Comparatively, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V holds the title for the most powerful bike in its class, boasting 17.6 bhp.

In terms of design, the new Xtreme 160R boasts an LED headlight with position lamp upfront. The rear end of the vehicle gets an LED tail light coupled with LED winkers. Dimension-wise, the bike stands at 2029mm in length, 793mm in width and 1052mm in height. it also comes with a wheelbase of 1333mm. The all-new Xtreme 160R boasts of a premium split seat. Having said that, the seat height stands at 795mm.

Weighing in at a mere 144kg (kerb weight), the Xtreme 160R retains its position as the lightest motorcycle in its segment. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity in the Xtreme 160R 4V brings a host of convenient features such as navigation assistance, call notifications, and SMS alerts.