Home » Auto » All-New Honda 100 Bike Launch Today in India: Watch LIVE Here

All-New Honda 100 Bike Launch Today in India: Watch LIVE Here

Honda will apparently launch an all-new 100cc commuter motorcycle today in the Indian market, Watch live and latest updates at news18.com

Advertisement

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 11:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Honda 100cc Bike Launch Invite (Photo: Honda)
Honda 100cc Bike Launch Invite (Photo: Honda)

Honda 2-wheelers is all set to introduce an all-new entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market. Reportedly, the new 100 cc commuter motorcycle will be launched under the CB Shine brand. The Japanese bikemaker had recently released a few teaser videos of the upcoming 100 cc bike the engine specs and features of the motorcycle are still under wraps.

You can watch the launch by Honda, LIVE, here:

From the teaser video, we could make out that the new Honda 100cc motorcycle will get similar front styling as the 125cc CB Shine. The feature list might include a bold headlamp, a single-piece seat, a side-slung exhaust, a telescopic fork, alloy wheels, and dual shock absorbers.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Also Read: New Honda 100cc Commuter Bike Launch - All You Need to Know

The new commuter bike will lock horns with Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, and TVS Radeon after its launch in the Indian market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

first published: March 15, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated: March 15, 2023, 11:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

+21PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Virat Kohli, Sanya Malhotra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About