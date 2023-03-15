All-New Honda Shine 100 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,900

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the all-new Shine 100 at an introductory price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the country. The bike will enter production from next month, while first deliveries will start in May 2023. Honda Shine 100 bookings start from today across company authorized dealerships in the Indian market.

Honda Shine 100 will be available in five color schemes while it is based on a new frame.

