All-New Honda Shine 100 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,900

It is a completely new model, based on a new frame along with a new engine in the Indian market

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 12:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Honda Shine 100 (Photo: Honda)
Honda Shine 100 (Photo: Honda)

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the all-new Shine 100 at an introductory price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the country. The bike will enter production from next month, while first deliveries will start in May 2023. Honda Shine 100 bookings start from today across company authorized dealerships in the Indian market.

Honda Shine 100 will be available in five color schemes while it is based on a new frame.

last updated: March 15, 2023, 12:15 IST
