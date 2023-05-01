All-New Honda SUV Premieres on June 6 in India, Hyundai Creta Rival Coming

The Japanese car manufacturer Honda has been working on its feature-loaded SUV for quite a long time. Now, it seems like the wait is almost over as the brand is all set to wrap off the All-New Honda SUV in Delhi on June 6. It has been reported that the car will be launched on the same platform as the new generation City, and is likely to go on sale later this year.

Experts say that the upcoming SUV from Honda will be a game changer in the segment and turn the table for Honda in terms of sales completely.

Here’s what to expect from the Upcoming Honda SUV

According to the spy photos, it is believed that the Honda SUV will have all the valid SUV-type abilities to rule in the market. Leak photos of 3US’s (code name) in full camouflage already reveal some of the important key features and design cues of the car.

Customers can expect that the SUV’s design will look quite similar to the CR-V models. The car will feature a sleek yet aggressive LED headlight, paired with LED DRLs and heavy grille. As per the leaks, it also has been observed that the car will have a muscular face, which will enhance its road presence eventually.

Apart from this, the SUV will flaunt a set of 16 inches multi-spoke alloy wheels. As far as the powertrain is concerned, Honda SUV is expected to feature a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will produce almost a max power between 110 to 120 bhp and 145Nm of peak torque at 4300rpm.

