All-New Lexus LM MPV Launched in India, Bookings Start for 4- and 7-Seater Variants

Lexus India has opened bookings for its forthcoming LM MPV, which has been launched in the Indian market. The company has announced that potential buyers can reserve the Lexus Luxury Mover, a luxurious version of the Toyota Vellfire, at authorised guest experience centres and Lexus Meraki outlets located nationwide. The LM, a premium people mover, was among the models showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

Lexus India presents the Lexus LM in both 4-seater and 7-seater variants. The LM 350h will be offered to Indian customers with a 2.5L 4-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain generating 247 bhp of peak power and 239 Nm of max torque. The pricing details for this particular model have not been disclosed by the company as of now.

Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, “At Lexus, we endeavour to anticipate guests’ needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement. Based on an ‘all-time-high’ requirement from ultra-HNIs for this category, we forecast strong demand for such luxury movers to continue in the coming years."

He added, “The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse & luxurious lifestyle desires."

The interior of the Lexus LM showcases a meticulous selection of premium materials, including luxurious wood trims, leather upholstery, and high-quality plastics. The convenience of automatic rear sliding doors and automatic side steps enhances the ease of entering and exiting the vehicle. The Lexus LM takes pride in offering a cabin environment achieved through comprehensive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) control measures.

The 4-seater variant boasts of a remarkable 48-inch ultra-wide rear entertainment screen featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, reminiscent of certain ultrawide gaming monitors. A variable suspension system ensures unparalleled comfort in the rear seats. Noteworthy features include distinct audio outputs for the front and rear cabin areas, heated ottomans and armrests, and the rear climate concierge, all of which contribute to an elevated sense of luxury.