All-New Mini Cooper Electric Interior Revealed Officially, Pics Inside

In an exciting revelation just ahead of its highly anticipated debut, the all-new Mini is set to make a grand entrance with its cockpit that promises to be “more Mini than ever before."

Making a significant leap into the electric realm, the iconic Cooper will now be manufactured in China on an innovative front-wheel-drive platform, a joint venture between BMW and Great Wall Motor under Spotlight Automotive.

The redesigned interior boasts of an expansive central touchscreen similar to the classic central speedometer seen in every Mini hatch since the original Austin Seven. Dazzling with fresh graphics and motifs, this screen features an entirely new and unique infotainment interface. The heads-up display will now carry vital information like speed and directions, ensuring an enhanced driving experience.

Furthermore, the distinctive LED lighting patterns illuminate the knitted dashboard, featuring toggle switches for climate controls. The new drive selection system, operated by a sleek lever behind the steering wheel, adds to the overall sophistication. Meanwhile, a low-set center console thoughtfully accommodates cupholders, USB-C charging ports, and a spacious storage cubby.

Staying true to its heritage, the new Mini Cooper EV bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, measuring around 3.8 meters from bumper to bumper. However, the designers have passionately strived to fulfill their commitment to bring the iconic hatch back to its roots. A wider track, shorter overhangs, an extended wheelbase, and larger wheels contribute to the Mini EV’s confident and purposeful stance. The company’s dedication to minimalism and sustainability is evident in the car’s pure and uncluttered overall design.

Under the hood, the new EV will match the current Electric model’s power of 183 bhp, delivering a swift 0-100kph in approximately 7.0 seconds. However, enthusiasts can look forward to an even more powerful version, the Cooper SE, boasting 217 bhp and positioned as a formidable contender in the emerging electric hot hatch segment.

