All New Ola S1 Air Spied During Final Testing Phase, Deliveries to Begin Soon

The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola India has been witnessing great sales figures for the past few months. Most of the credit goes to its electric scooter S1 series. After seeing the growing demand in the segment, the company introduced a more affordable S1 Air at the starting price of Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom). However, the price is not the same as it was promised during the global unveiling

As the company is all set to begin the deliveries of vehicles (most likely this month), a test mule was recently spied on the road, getting the final touch before reaching dealerships.

Advertisement

Ola S1 Air Spy Images

The leaked photos suggested that the S1 Air likely might create a buzz in the market, especially with 4 kWh variants. After closely analyzing the spied images, it seems like the scooter might come with a lot of advanced features, which might attract a wide range of new customers this time. The EV also will be sharing a lot of features with their existing siblings S1 and S1 pro.

As per the spy images, the Ola S1 Air’s test mule features a drum brake, a hub motor at the rear, and a single seating arrangement. The model also was seen having a similar LED light as the S1 models.

Ola S1 Air Specs

Advertisement

The S1 Air will come in three variants - a 2 kWh model, 3 kWh model, and 4 kWh model. The first one is expected to provide a decent range of 85 km, second one 125 km, while customers can expect a max range of 165 km from the last model. All the variants will have a top speed of 85 km/h.