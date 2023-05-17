All-New Renault Flagship SUV Named as Rafale, Global Debut on June 18

After a long wait, finally, the leading car manufacturer Renault has teased the customers with its upcoming new flagship coupe SUV. The company has shared a teaser image, giving hints about its design and some of its key features. Apart from this, the brand also confirmed that the upcoming top-of-the-line coupe SUV will be called Rafale

As per the reports, Renault Rafale will make its global debut on June 18 at the 54th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget in Paris. Once launched, the SUV will complete the brand’s lineup, which is powered by E-Tech hybrid engines and constructed on the CMF-CD platform. The Rafale will be the successor to the Austral SUV, and will be Renault’s next flagship model, which will help the brand to rule over the SUV market.

Why is this name Rafale?

If you are wondering why this name is Rafale? Then lets us take you back to the early 20th century when Renault used to be the leading producer of internal combustion engines for vehicles, trains, and airplanes. The company formed Caudron-Renault in 1933 by acquiring Caudron and another business. Every aircraft were named after the famous wind. Rafale was therefore given to the C460, a single-seat racing aircraft designed to set records, in 1934.

What to expect from coupe SUV: Rafale

The word itself refers to the wind, which clearly gives a hint that the car will be performance-oriented, super fast and powerful. If rumors are to be believed, the Renault Rafale is likely to feature a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid engine, which will generate a max 200bhp of power. However, the brand has not revealed any official detail about the same as yet.