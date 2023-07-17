All-New Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric To Be Unveiled at IAA Mobility 2023

Renault is set to make a grand entrance at the 2023 IAA Mobility Show in Munich on September 4th with the highly anticipated world debut of the All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric.

This remarkable vehicle marks Renault’s second C-segment pure electric car developed under the groundbreaking ‘Renaulution’ strategy, while also embodying the brand’s new sustainable development approach towards the environment, safety, and inclusion.

Drawing inspiration from the striking Scénic Vision Concept Car, which wowed audiences at the prestigious ChangeNOW Summit in Paris last year, the All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric is a natural evolution towards cutting-edge decarbonization technologies. With pre-production versions already hitting the roads this summer, automotive enthusiasts are getting an exciting sneak peek of Renault’s latest electrified masterpiece.

Advertisement

These pre-production cars will be manufactured at the cutting-edge Douai ElectriCity factory and will have a bespoke pattern by Renault Design. The pattern features a captivating play on the company’s iconic logo and pays respect to the design that was previously seen on the Megane E-Tech 100 percent electric. This creates a mesmerising dazzle-like camouflage.