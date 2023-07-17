Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
All-New Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric To Be Unveiled at IAA Mobility 2023

Renault's game-changing Scénic E-Tech electric is set to debut at IAA Mobility 2023, showcasing its sustainable development and innovative features.

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 11:52 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric (Photo: Renault)
Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric (Photo: Renault)

Renault is set to make a grand entrance at the 2023 IAA Mobility Show in Munich on September 4th with the highly anticipated world debut of the All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric.

This remarkable vehicle marks Renault’s second C-segment pure electric car developed under the groundbreaking ‘Renaulution’ strategy, while also embodying the brand’s new sustainable development approach towards the environment, safety, and inclusion.

Drawing inspiration from the striking Scénic Vision Concept Car, which wowed audiences at the prestigious ChangeNOW Summit in Paris last year, the All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric is a natural evolution towards cutting-edge decarbonization technologies. With pre-production versions already hitting the roads this summer, automotive enthusiasts are getting an exciting sneak peek of Renault’s latest electrified masterpiece.

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric (Photo: Renault)

These pre-production cars will be manufactured at the cutting-edge Douai ElectriCity factory and will have a bespoke pattern by Renault Design. The pattern features a captivating play on the company’s iconic logo and pays respect to the design that was previously seen on the Megane E-Tech 100 percent electric. This creates a mesmerising dazzle-like camouflage.

    • The Scénic was first introduced in 1996 as the Megane Scénic. It was the first small MPV in European automotive history. The name was chosen to make people think of exploration and travel. Over the years, the Scénic has always been known for its spaciousness, advanced technology, and safety. Now, the brand is coming out with the All-New Scénic E-Tech electric, which continues this tradition but with big changes. Sylvia, who works in Renault’s Global Marketing department, talked about how the car has evolved. Even though everything about the Scénic is new, they kept the iconic name the same.

    In the 1990s, Renault was known for making cars that improved people’s lives. The brand had already introduced the high-end Espace MPV in 1984 and the compact Twingo in 1993. Now, it was all set to go even further with the Scénic, a small MPV designed specifically for families. The concept car debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1991, followed by the road-ready version in 1996. The car was designed with a focus on making passengers comfortable and happy. It was originally called the Megane Scénic and it represented ideas of being innovative, safe, cozy, and friendly. The car was famous for its flexible seating, advanced technology, and big windows, which made it a top choice for road trips.

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 11:49 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 11:52 IST
