All-New Toyota Vellfire Breaks Cover, India Launch Next Year

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has taken the wraps off its highly anticipated Toyota Vellfire on June 21. This remarkable vehicle is a sister model to the more premium second-generation Lexus LM350h MPV, which debuted a few weeks ago.

The new Vellfire will first be available in Japan, followed by other markets around the globe. The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is likely to hit Indian roads only by next year. Moving on, the Toyota Vellfire offers a new set of powertrains and sophisticated technology besides design tweaks to make it look more attractive.

One of the most noticeable upgrades in the new Vellfire lies under the hood, where two petrol engines, one of which incorporates hybrid technology, await drivers. Toyota has been at the forefront of integrating hybrid powertrains into their latest vehicles, and the Vellfire proudly carries on this tradition. When it is launched in India in 2024, the Vellfire will join other vehicles with hybrid powertrains such as the Innova HyCross and Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Design-wise, the new Vellfire gets an upgraded face that incorporates a front bumper with vertical slats and an aggressive front end. Furthermore, Toyota has also ensured that the interior of the Vellfire receives a generous upgrade. The front and second-row seats now offer an additional 5 mm and 10 mm of space, respectively, while the gap between the second-row and third-row seats has also been widened.

The Vellfire comes equipped with ottoman seats, in every variation. In fact, the top-of-the-line Executive Lounge model sets new standards with its power-sliding ottoman seats, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the industry, cementing Toyota’s dedication to offering unparalleled refinement.

Under the hood, the Toyota Vellfire will be available with a 2.5-liter petrol hybrid powertrain and a 2.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine, both of which promise exhilarating performance. While Toyota has yet to disclose precise performance figures, industry insiders estimate that the hybrid version will generate around 250 horsepower, while the turbo petrol engine is anticipated to deliver approximately 260 horsepower. These impressive engines will be paired with either an electric continuously variable gearbox unit or a direct-shift 8-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring a seamless and thrilling driving experience. Moreover, the Vellfire will offer both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options, allowing drivers to choose the configuration that suits their needs and preferences.