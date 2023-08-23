All-New TVS X Electric Scooter Launched, Price Starts at Rs 2.50 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has finally launched it much-anticipated electric scooter X in Dubai today.

TVS X Electric Scooter: Price and Deliveries

With a starting price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and deliveries scheduled to commence in November, the TVS X is set to revolutionize the electric scooter market. Initially, the deliveries will start only in Bengaluru. However, before the end of this year, it will be available in 15 other cities.

TVS X Electric Scooter: Design

The TVS X stands out with its cutting-edge design language, adorned with sleek LED headlamps and taillamps that exudes a sense of modernity and sophistication. The scooter is based on XLETON platform. A spacious 19-litre utility box provides ample storage, catering to the daily storage needs of riders. With a ground clearance of 175mm and a rider seat height of 770mm, the TVS X offers a well-balanced riding position. Besides this, TVS X is offered with three riding modes namely Xtride, Xtealth, and Xonic.

TVS X Electric Scooter: Features

An exceptional highlight of the TVS X is its 10-inch TFT instrument cluster, which goes beyond displaying basic information. This multifunctional screen serves as an entertainment hub, allowing users to stream reels, videos, songs, and even play games. This convergence of technology and entertainment transforms mundane commutes into engaging experiences, perfectly aligning with the needs of the modern urban dweller.

The TVS X electric scooter gets Hill Hold Control as a standard feature. This technology prevents the scooter from rolling backward on inclined surfaces, enhancing rider confidence and safety during starts on hills.

TVS X Electric Scooter: Engine Specification

However, the scooter’s true innovation lies beneath the surface. The ram cooled electric motor, a segment first, guarantees effective cooling and optimal performance, pushing the limits of what electric scooters are capable of.

Having said that, the scooter can achieve 0-40 kmph in a mere 2.4 seconds, powered by its 11 kW motor and a 4.4 kWh battery pack. It further generates 14.7 bhp power and can achieve a top speed of 105 kmph. Also, the battery pack offers an IDV range of 140 km.

TVS X Electric Scooter: Charging Options

Equipped with both portable and rapid charger options, the scooter is offered with two types of charger - a 950W off-board charger and a 3000W wall charger. TVS claims that the battery can be charged upto 80 percent in just 3 hours and 40 minutes.

TVS X Electric Scooter: Chassis

The suspension system comprises telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock setup at the rear, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride over various terrains. In terms of brakes, the e-scooter gets 220mm disc upfront and 195mm disc at the rear coupled with single-channel ABS.