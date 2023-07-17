Alliance Air Boosts Connectivity Between Chennai and Jaffna with Daily Flights, Aiding Travel and Trade

In a significant development, Alliance Air has commenced daily commercial flights between Chennai and Sri Lanka’s Jaffna city, taking travel and trade between the two countries to new heights.

The increased frequency of flights comes as a welcome move, aiming to bolster connectivity between Chennai and the Tamil-dominated Jaffna city.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced this exciting development during the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) annual convention held in Colombo earlier this month.

Starting from Sunday, the Jaffna International Airport (JIA) welcomed the inaugural flight from Chennai, marking the beginning of daily flights on this route.

Confirming this milestone, Chief Airport Manager Aruna Rajapaksa stated that the first flight arrived in Jaffna at 11:30 am. This increased frequency will provide passengers with greater convenience and flexibility for their travel plans.

Initially, Alliance Air will be operating with their ATR72 aircraft, which can comfortably carry 70 passengers.

The flights have been carefully scheduled to ensure timely arrivals and departures for passengers. Arrivals are expected at 11:30 am, with departures to Chennai scheduled for 12:30 pm, providing seamless travel options for both Indian and Sri Lankan travelers.

JIA, which was developed with Indian assistance, has been steadily expanding its flight services for domestic and international travelers. It serves as Sri Lanka’s third international airport and has witnessed a growing number of scheduled flights.