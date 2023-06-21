Alliance Air Mysore-Hyderabad Flight Returns Due to Open Fuel Panel

Alliance Air flight 9I-882 took off from Mysore airport for Hyderabad yesterday but returned after the ATC officials told the pilot about the open fuel panel in the aircraft. The airline refunded the ticket money back to the passengers.

DGCA has initiated a probe into this matter and said that appropriate action will be taken.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates on the same