Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Alliance Air Mysore-Hyderabad Flight Returns Due to Open Fuel Panel

Alliance Air Mysore-Hyderabad Flight Returns Due to Open Fuel Panel

The Air traffic control (ATC) informed about the open fuel panel to the pilot and the flight returned to airport

Advertisement

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 14:19 IST

Mysore, India

Alliance Air (Photo: IANS)
Alliance Air (Photo: IANS)

Alliance Air flight 9I-882 took off from Mysore airport for Hyderabad yesterday but returned after the ATC officials told the pilot about the open fuel panel in the aircraft. The airline refunded the ticket money back to the passengers.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • DGCA has initiated a probe into this matter and said that appropriate action will be taken.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates on the same

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 14:19 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 14:19 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App