Alliance Air to Start One More Kolkata-Gorakhpur Flight From March 28

In a major development for air travel in India, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has announced that it will start operating one more flight between Kolkata and Gorakhpur. The move comes as part of the airline’s efforts to expand its network and provide better connectivity to passengers.

This new direct flight, operated by Air India, will be connecting Kolkata and Gorakhpur twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays from March 28 onwards.

“ATR-72 aircraft would depart Gorakhpur at 12:15 PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays to reach Kolkata at 2 PM. The return flight will take off at 2:30 PM to reach Gorakhpur at 4:15 PM. The flight under the regional connectivity scheme will have fares starting from Rs 2622," as commented by An Alliance Air Official.

Gorakhpur, located in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is a city steeped in history and culture. The city is home to several prominent temples and is also the birthplace of revered Indian saint, Gorakhnath. The new direct flight is expected to boost tourism to the city, making it easier for travellers to explore the city’s many attractions.

Passengers flying on this route can look forward to a comfortable flying experience on Air India’s modern and well-equipped aircraft. The airline is committed to providing safe and hassle-free travel to all its passengers, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey from start to finish.

The launch of this new direct flight is a welcome development for both tourists and locals, as it will provide greater connectivity and accessibility to this historic city. With more direct flights being added to its network, Air India is making travel easier and more convenient for travellers across the country.

