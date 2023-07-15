Amritsar: Diesel-Powered Autos to be Replaced by E-rickshaws

In a move to push EV culture in Punjab, the government launched Rahi Yojana, which aims to promote electric rickshaws, starting in September in Amritsar. The sole purpose of the decision is to contribute to the environment and make the state pollution.

Commenting about the same, Commissioner of Amritsar Municipal Commissioner (AMC), Sandeep Rishi said that the state has been witnessing massive air and noise pollution, majorly created by the thousands of diesel-powered auto-rickshaws and other internal combustions engine vehicles. He said such vehicles cause major concern for environmental issues, and to solve this, diesel-powered autos need to be replaced by e-rickshaws.

No More Diesel-Powered Autos In Amrtisar

In order to stop this, the government has taken the initiative, allowing interested people to adopt e-rickshaw in exchange for their old diesel-powered autos, which will get a subsidy of up to Rs 1.40 lakh. To make it easier for them, a zero down payment also will be offered by the bank, Rishi informed.

Registration Camp For E-Rickshaw

In addition, Rishi also highlighted that a concerned authority will set up the camp between July 12 to 21. These camps will be created nearby Municipal Corporation’s Ranjit Avenue Office and Guru Nanak Bhavan, and will create a proper list of all the diesel autos in the city. Those who want any related information regarding the same, can visit these camps as they will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday to Sunday.