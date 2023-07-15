Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Amritsar: Diesel-Powered Autos to be Replaced by E-rickshaws

Amritsar: Diesel-Powered Autos to be Replaced by E-rickshaws

The sole purpose of the decision is to contribute to the environment and make the state pollution free.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 17:49 IST

Amritsar, India

Representational image (File photo)
Representational image (File photo)

In a move to push EV culture in Punjab, the government launched Rahi Yojana, which aims to promote electric rickshaws, starting in September in Amritsar. The sole purpose of the decision is to contribute to the environment and make the state pollution.

Commenting about the same, Commissioner of Amritsar Municipal Commissioner (AMC), Sandeep Rishi said that the state has been witnessing massive air and noise pollution, majorly created by the thousands of diesel-powered auto-rickshaws and other internal combustions engine vehicles. He said such vehicles cause major concern for environmental issues, and to solve this, diesel-powered autos need to be replaced by e-rickshaws.

No More Diesel-Powered Autos In Amrtisar

Advertisement

In order to stop this, the government has taken the initiative, allowing interested people to adopt e-rickshaw in exchange for their old diesel-powered autos, which will get a subsidy of up to Rs 1.40 lakh. To make it easier for them, a zero down payment also will be offered by the bank, Rishi informed.

Registration Camp For E-Rickshaw

In addition, Rishi also highlighted that a concerned authority will set up the camp between July 12 to 21. These camps will be created nearby Municipal Corporation’s Ranjit Avenue Office and Guru Nanak Bhavan, and will create a proper list of all the diesel autos in the city. Those who want any related information regarding the same, can visit these camps as they will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday to Sunday.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Katrina Kaif Shows How It's Done At 40: Vicky Kaushal As Husband, Business Empire & Quality Films
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together

    • Rishi also urged the diesel auto drivers to register themselves as soon as possible, and avoid strict action by the police after 31st August 2023.

    Meanwhile, to stop climate change and contribute to the EV sector, the European Union has already approved a deal to stop selling ICE vehicles by 2035. However, the final decision by the top management is yet to be released.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: July 15, 2023, 17:49 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 17:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App