While multinational companies like Tesla spend millions of dollars in the manufacture of electric vehicles, which is considered the future of the automobile industry, a common man from Andhra Pradesh has done something spectacular. He has made his functional electric vehicle with limited resources at his disposal. The man named Beechupalli belongs to a lower-middle-class family from Bonkuru village of Undavalli Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool. He makes his living as an auto driver.

He wished to own a car since childhood, but due to his family’s limited resources, he thought he would never have one. However, his determination to prove himself to the world got the better of his financial helplessness. He initially converted a diesel auto to an electrical auto and became successful. After the success of the first attempt, with doubled enthusiasm, he simultaneously made an electric car, running on batteries.

Advertisement

Beechupally has now become something of a local sensation with his new invention. Stories of his inventions have spread throughout the district as his handmade electric car is capable of running for 100 kilometres on a single charge for Rs 1,20,000.

People from the surrounding areas of Bonkuru are now queuing up to see the car made by Beechupalli after his car was displayed in the carnival program held in Hyderabad recently.

According to Beechupalli, his electric vehicle may be used for agricultural work and, in addition to a 100-kilometre range after a charge, can travel on roads in remote villages. Beechupally further claimed that the vehicle he created has a weight-carrying capacity of up to 5 quintals.

Advertisement

Beechupally is now an inspiration for many people in his district and is also a reminder of the saying that a strong will and determination can make one go against all odds to fulfil their dreams.

Read all the Latest Auto News here