Andhra Pradesh CM Flags off 516 E-Autos Under CLAP Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 516 e-autos under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) from his Camp Office here.

The e-autos worth Rs 22.18 crore would be deployed in 36 municipalities for garbage collection in an eco-friendly manner.

Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh, Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao, Labour and Employment Minister G Jayaram, Municipal and Urban Development Special Secretary YS Srilakshmi, public representatives and officials were also present.

Also Read: EV Sales May 2023: 42 Percent M-o-M Growth Registered, Over 1.5 Lakh Units Sold

Advertisement

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who completed four years in power last month, has been flagging off hundreds of vehicles under various government schemes.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is using such occasions to bring all the vehicles at one place for greater visibility of the schemes.

In 2020, the Chief Minister had flagged off a huge fleet of 1,088 ambulances of ‘108’ ambulances and ‘104’ mobile medical units.

In May 2021, he flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances under the first phase of Dr YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva. He flagged off another 165 veterinary ambulances in February this year.