Andhra Pradesh CM to Lay Foundation for Bhogapuram Airport on May 3

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation for the Bhogapuram international airport on May 3, the state’s Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Monday.

The Minister, who visited the site earmarked for the airport, said up to 2,195 acres of land out of the 2,200 acres required had been acquired and the rest would also be procured soon.

Also Read: DGCA Issued Advisory to Airlines on Handling Unruly Passengers and to Sensitise Staff

He informed that the chief minister would lay the foundation for the airport on May 3. “Within 24 to 30 months after laying the foundation, the airport construction will be completed," Amarnath was quoted as saying in a statement. He further said the airport, a prestigious project, will fulfill the aspirations of people in north Andhra.

Advertisement

He examined the land procured for the airport construction, including the place where the Chief Minister will conduct a public meeting when he comes for the foundation laying ceremony.

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd (GVIAL), a subsidiary of the GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) is developing the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.

Based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, the airport aims to service six million passengers per annum.

Lying on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, the airport is 45km away from the port city, which Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to turn into the executive capital of the state.

Read all the Latest Auto News here