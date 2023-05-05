Aprilia RSV4 Factory, Tuono V4 Factory Gets Limited-Edition Colours Options

Aprilia has rolled out limited-edition variants of two motorcycles of its V4 range – the flagship RSV4 Factory and the Tuono V4 Factory hyper naked. The limited-edition variants come with a special ‘Speed White’ colour which accentuates the motorcycle’s sporty character. This Speed white colour features a rich base of gloss white, overlaid with red and violet graphics. The new shade also brings back the attractive Aprilia stickering across the side of both bikes.

Aprilia will produce these variants of the RSV4 Factory and the Tuono V4 Factory in limited numbers. The bikes will have premium pricing to match the exclusivity.

If you want to get either of these two motorcycles in the ‘Speed White’ colour, you will have to wait till the end of 2023.

Mechanically, the limited-edition variants of the RSV4 Factory and the Tuono V4 Factory are similar to the standard models. The RSV4 Factory comes with a liquid-cooled, 1,099cc, 65-degree V4 engine, which generates a staggering 217hp at 13,000rpm and 125Nm of torque at 10,500rpm.

The Tuono V4 Factory is powered by a liquid-cooled, 1,077cc, 65-degree V4 engine that churns out 175hp at 11,350rpm and 121Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. It is worth noting that the Factory version of RSV4 boasts standard elements such as an Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system, forged aluminium wheel rims and Brembo Stylema brake callipers.

It remains to be seen if the Italian motorcycle manufacturer brings the limited-edition variants of the RSV4 Factory and the Tuono V4 Factory models to India.

Meanwhile, Aprilia fans are looking forward to the launch of the Made-in-India RS 440.

Reportedly, the Italian premium bike brand will unveil this midsize motorcycle in the Indian market in September. Aprilia is planning to revamp its two-wheeler business by launching introducing the new RS 440.

The launch of the Aprilia RS 440, which will be manufactured locally in the company’s Baramati factory, will coincide with the first-ever MotoGP race in India.

The RS 440 will take on the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 300/400 and the KTM RC 390 in a highly competitive midsize motorcycle segment. The pricing of the upcoming bike from Aprilia is yet to be confirmed.

