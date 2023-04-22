Army-spec Maruti Suzuki Gypsy EV Showcased at Army Commanders' Conference

Every two years, the Indian Army holds the Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) to discuss important security-related issues and other related topics. The inaugural ACC for this year took place from April 17 to April 21 in New Delhi. A hybrid format was used for the conference, utilising existing technology to enable secure communication. Army Commanders and other top officials digitally participated in the session.

The last day of the conference featured retrofitted electric version of Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. For this initiative, the Indian Army Cell, IIT-Delhi, and a start-up named Tadpole Projects collaborated to convert these vintage Military Gypsy SUVs into electric vehicles.

Electric cars (EVs) are popular right now. Almost every automaker in the world has introduced electric vehicles. But what happens to current Internal Combustion (IC) automobiles on the road and older vehicles designed for these engines? This is where Tadpole Projects believes it can be of use.

The firm, which is housed within the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, was founded by Jawaad Khan in 2020, and it specialises in EV retrofitting. The start-up removes the engine and transforms the car into an electric one, according to the Tadpole Projects website. It claimed to increase the vehicle’s lifespan by seven years, provide a two-year engine guarantee and a five-year or three-year battery warranty that can be extended for an additional 5-7 years.

A personal car may be operated for 15 years in accordance with national motor vehicle laws. Beyond this point, it is believed that these cars would contaminate the environment more quickly than brand-new ones. The National Green Tribunal, an organization dedicated to environmental protection, declared in 2015 that diesel vehicles older than 10 years should not be allowed on Delhi-NCR highways. By upgrading the engines of these vehicles to electric kits, the owner can now evade this requirement. Tadpole Projects has modified 15 vehicles to date, including luxury, vintage, passenger, and logistic vehicles. Currently, it is working on heavy-duty trucks.Working on the Military gypsies and converting them into EVs is an additional feather on Tadpole Projects’ cap.

