Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante Revealed, Only Limited to 199 Units Worldwide

The Gaydon-based ultra-luxury brand Aston Martin has finally shared the official images of the drop-dead gorgeous Volante, the convertible version of the DBS 770 Ultimate, which the company showcased back in January. According to reports, the carmaker will only introduce 199 units of this convertible supercar worldwide.

Commenting about the same, Aston Martin’s officials said that the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante will reach Australia first. Later, it will start arriving in other parts of the world. As far as the delivery is concerned, it is expected to start somewhere around the third quarter of 2023.

It accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante also has a top speed of 340kmph. The company also claimed that the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante is the most powerful production sports car in the history of brand.

As for features, it comes equipped with custom 21-inch wheels with a complex multi-spoke design that was inspired by the Victor one-off and the Valkyrie alloy wheels. The wheels, which appear to be very difficult to clean, are available in satin silver or satin black. The 21-inch wheels are shod with Pirelli P Zero tyres measuring 265/35 R21 up front and 305/30 R21 in back.

