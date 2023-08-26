Aston Martin DB12 India Launch on Sep 29, Details Here

After making us all wait for so long, finally, the Aston Martin’s feature-loaded DB12 is all set to reach Indian shores on September 29, 2023. It has been reported that the company will break the cover from the performance-oriented vehicle at the British High Commission in New Delhi.

The company expected to introduce the high-performance vehicle at the starting price of Rs 4.80 crore, ex-showroom, India. Those who could afford, can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom. The same also can be done online by visiting Aston Martin’s official website. Amid this, the deliveries are expected to kickstart later this year.

Aston Martin DB12 Features

If you are not aware, the all-new DB12 is the successor to the DB11, where customers will get an updated design, bigger grille, entirely appealing looks, and new swept-back headlamps setups, featuring updated signature LED DRL that will add unmatched charm to the car. In order to make it more spacious, the brand has widened DB12’s front and rear tracks by 6mm and 22mm respectively.

Apart from using the high-quality material inside the cabin including good quality plastic, and upholstery among others, Aston Martin is all set to use a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system in its upcoming DB12, which will support all car connect technology.

Aston Martin DB12 Engine

The all-new Aston Martin DB12 will hit the roads with updated chassis and mechanicals. It will feature a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine, which has been sourced from Mercedes-AMG. The unit generates a max power of 670 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The high-performance car has been designed in such a way that it sends the power to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.