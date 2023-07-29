Aston Martin to Introduce PHEV Technology Across Core Models, Check Details

Aston Martin, a British high-performance car manufacturer is all set to bring plug-in hybrid technology in one of its main sports models. According to the reports, the brand will use the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in its upcoming supercar named Valhalla, which is scheduled to launch in soon this year. The performance-oriented vehicle will be available in PHEV, provided by one of the stakeholders Mercedes-Benz

While confirming the news, Aston Martin’s Executive Chairman, Lawrence Stroll said that they will enter on the path of electrification with their upcoming supercar Valhalla, which will have the first PHEV technology. He also informed that the brand has plans to increase the PHEV range into their main models that will allow the customer to expirence the transition from internal combustion engines to Battery Electric Vehicles.

Aston Martin To Offer PHEV In Future

It has been reported that Aston Martin gearing up to introduce each model in the core lineup in a fully electrified avatar including the Vantage, DB12, and upcoming DBS models, starting from 2026.

Upcoming Aston Martin Valhalla

To provide the technology in the upcoming supercar Valhalla, Aston Martin might power the vehicle with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine option, pairing it with a rear-mounted electric motor. The same setup already has been seen in the Mercedes-AMG’s GT 63 E-Performance lineup.