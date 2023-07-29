Ather 450S E-Scooter Pre-Bookings Open Ahead of its Official Launch on Aug 3

Ather Energy, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has commenced pre-bookings for its latest offering, the 450S.

Having said that, interested buyers can book their scooter at a token amount of Rs 2500, which is fully refundable.

The Ather 450S, priced at a competitive Rs 1.29 lakhs (ex-showroom), has set the stage for an electrifying showdown with its direct rival, Ola Electric’s much-anticipated S1 Air scooter.

With its official launch scheduled for August 3, the Ather 450S boasts commendable specifications, claiming to outperform conventional 125 cc petrol scooters currently dominating the market. The heart of this electric marvel lies in its impressive 3 kWh battery pack, enabling a substantial range of 115 km on a single charge, while cruising at a maximum speed of 90 kmph. Ideal for navigating urban landscapes and ensuring a seamless commute.

The Ather 450S is driven by a powerful 6.4 kW electric motor that generates 8.58 bhp power and a peak torque output of 26 Nm. Visually, it bears a striking resemblance to its sibling, the Ather 450X, with subtle yet alluring cosmetic updates.

The competition is fierce, as the Ather 450S squares off against worthy adversaries like the Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Ampere Primus, making it a force to be reckoned with in the electric scooter arena. Additionally, Ather Energy aims to sway customers considering 125 cc ICE-powered scooters, providing an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on performance.