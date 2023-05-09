Ather To Launch Entry Level Variant of 450X; Check Price, Range and Features

The Bengaluru-based two-wheeler EV manufacturer Ather Energy has been working hard to make electric scooters more affordable among customers in India. In order to achieve this goal, the brand decided to launch an entry-level variant of the 450X electric scooter under an affordable price range.

However, the company has not reacted to revealed any official details about the same as yet. The report says that Ather already submitted a trademark application for the 450S in late March 2023, and the application has been approved. Additionally, the business has registered a trademark for what seems to be the 450S logo. The above-mentioned developments are enough to suggest that the company is quite serious about adding a third electric scooter to its lineup.

Also Read: Ather 450X Gets New Entry-Level Variant at Rs 98,183 in India; 450 Plus Phased Out

Advertisement

Upcoming Ather 450S variant features

If launched at a cheap price, it is expected that the upcoming EV scooter will not be equipped with the advanced features as the current Ather 450X. The report says in order to sustain itself in price sensitive market and gain a decent profit margin, the company might do some cost-cutting in the upcoming edition. It is expected that the brand might remove some top features that are currently being offered in existing 450X Pro Pack variants.

There is a high chance that customers will not be able to see a full-color 7-inch TFT touchscreen display, riding modes, auto-hold, Google Maps integration, and park assist among other features upcoming variants.

Advertisement

However, the report says the specs will remain unchanged, which means the same battery pack will be offered in the upcoming EV that will provide a max power of 8 bhp and 26 Nm of torque. The scooter will continue to provide a range of 146 km.

Read all the Latest Auto News here