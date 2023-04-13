Audi India Hikes Prices on Select Models from May 1 Due to Rising Custom Duty and Input Costs

German luxury automaker Audi has announced a price hike on select models. Starting May 1, 2023, customers will have to pay more to buy the Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback as the charges on these variants have been increased by 1.6 percent. The company has also raised the prices of its S5, Q8 Celebration, and Audi RS5 models by 2.4 percent. This move comes in response to the increase in custom duty and input costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India has commented on the company’s decision to hike prices. “At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in custom duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price," he said in a statement.

This is not the first time Audi has increased prices. Last December, the company hiked ex-showroom prices across its model range by up to 1.7 percent, citing rising input and operational costs. The new rates came into effect from January 1, 2023.

The Audi Q3 Sportback was launched in February this year. The first compact crossover of the brand, it boasts of a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine, quattro all-wheel drive and progressive steering. The vehicle takes just 7.3 seconds to go from 0-100 km/h. It is offered in five exterior colours namely Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Turbo Blue, and Chronos Grey. In terms of interior colour options, the Q3 Sportback comes in Pearl Beige and Okapi Brown.

The car generates 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The Audi Drive Select feature in the vehicle allows the user to choose between different driving modes. The car also gets MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, hill speed assist, cruise control system with speed limited and 7 Speed S tronic transmission.

The Audi Q3, which was launched in 2022, also comes with MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, quattro all-wheel drive and hill start assist. The vehicle is available in the Glacier White, Mythos Black, Pulse Orange, Chronos Grey, and Navarra Blue options.

Apart from Audi, Maruti Suzuki India has also announced a price hike. The automobile manufacturer stated that it will raise the price of all its models from this financial year. This follows after Tata Motors and two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp also announced price hikes in the past few days.

