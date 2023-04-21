Audi India Records 126 Percent Sales Growth in Q1 2023: Report

Audi India continued its strong sales momentum in the first quarter of 2023. The German luxury automaker has witnessed 126 percent sales growth in Q1 2023. Audi sold 1,950 units between January and March this year, registering its strongest Q1 sales in six years.

The brand’s SUVs contributed 60 percent to its total sales. With models like the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q7, Q5, Q8, RS Q8, Audi e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55, customers have a wide variety of choices at their disposal.

Audi’s fully electric car segment, which includes sports cars like the Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT also continue to be popular among buyers. Strong demand also continued for sports cars like the Audi RS5 Sportback and Audi S5 Sportback. Sedans like the Audi A4, A6 and A8 L are also in demand.

Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “We have witnessed strong growth of 126% in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year. Our product line-up boasts of sixteen models and we currently have the strongest ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60% of our total sales (in Q1, 2023). The newly launched Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country. We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023."

The company is also in the works to expand its pre-owned car business- the Audi Approved: plus. The business witnessed its strongest ever sales in a quarter at 50 percent. Audi Approved: plus will be expanded from 22 to 25 showrooms by the end of the year. The brand has showrooms in all major cities of India.

The German luxury automaker has also introduced the Audi Club Reward program. The program offers exclusive access, experiences and segment-first privileges to all existing owners and future customers of Audi India. The Audi Club Reward program is also open to Audi Approved: plus owners.

Audi India also offers customers segment-first initiatives like warranty coverage for five years. The brand remains one of the most successful manufacturers in the premium and luxury automobile and motorbike segments.

