Audi Introduces YouTube Integration in Select 2024 Models

Audi has taken the in-car entertainment experience to a whole new level with the integration of YouTube into the infotainment system of selected car models.

Passengers can now stream their favorite videos directly from YouTube while on the move, thanks to Audi’s innovative new app store.

The app store, part of Audi’s Multimedia Interface (MMI), allows customers to access popular third-party apps using a data link within the vehicle. Among these exciting additions, YouTube stands out as the first video app to be available in the Audi store.

With the introduction of the YouTube app, a wide range of 2024 Audi models, including the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q8 e-tron, and e-tron GT, will become a hub for entertainment on wheels. The in-car YouTube app operates just like its smartphone counterpart, making it familiar and easy to use for passengers. To sweeten the deal for YouTube Premium members, ad-free content will be available for uninterrupted viewing pleasure.

Advertisement

To ensure safety, the app will only play videos when the car is parked. With this new app, Audi drivers and passengers can conveniently watch their favourite videos, news, and live streams during charging stops, driving breaks or while waiting.

Audi’s groundbreaking move makes it the first brand under the VW Group to offer the YouTube video streaming app, and it’s anticipated that Porsche and other brands will soon follow suit. Moreover, the Audi store promises even more excitement with apps like Spotify, TikTok, and Yelp lined up for the future.

Advertisement

The new app store has been created in partnership with Volkswagen’s software business CARIAD and Audi’s partner, HARMAN Ignite. This collaboration enables Audi customers to personalise their driving experience by directly integrating frequently used applications into their Audi cars. Music, video, gaming, navigation, parking and charging, productivity, weather, and news are among the incorporated apps.

One of the standout features of this integration is that apps like YouTube are installed directly in Audi’s MMI system, which means drivers can access a plethora of entertainment options without the need for a smartphone connection, making it a seamless experience.