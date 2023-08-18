Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi launches Q8 e-tron in India: The Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron were globally launched a few months back

Advertisement

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 15:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Audi Q8 e-tron & Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron (Photo: Audi)
Audi Q8 e-tron & Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron (Photo: Audi)

Audi India has launched the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Q8 Sportback e-tron gets an introductory price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron were globally launched a few months back.

Available in a total of four trims namely Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, the EV models are equipped with multiple premium features in the form of Audi Drive Select with Adaptive air suspension and e-quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in India

Advertisement

Audi Q8 e-tron VariantEx-showroom price
Audi Q8 50 e-tronINR 11,370,000
Audi Q8 55 e-tronINR 12,610,000
Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tronINR 11,820,000
Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tronINR 13,060,000

Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron: Battery and Range

The Q8 50 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron are equipped with a 95 kWh battery pack which returns a driving range of 505 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). The duo has a top power of 337 bhp and peak torque of 664 Nm. On the other hand, the Q8 55 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron come with a industry-best battery pack of 114 kWh which delivers a range of 600 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). Both the top-end variants churn out max power output of 404 bhp and highest torque of 664 Nm.

Advertisement

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron (Photo: Audi)

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The battery pack has an 8 year/ 1.60 lakh km warranty. Audi is offering two chargers on the purchase of these electric SUVs. Furthermore, more than 1000 charge points are available on the ‘myAudi connect’ app with complimentary charging till the end of year.

    Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we take another step forward in our journey of electric mobility and we could not be happier to launch these beautiful electric cars. The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The refreshed styling complements the engineering enhancements and is sure to wow. The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: August 18, 2023, 13:46 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 15:56 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App