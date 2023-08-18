Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi India has launched the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Q8 Sportback e-tron gets an introductory price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron were globally launched a few months back.
Available in a total of four trims namely Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, the EV models are equipped with multiple premium features in the form of Audi Drive Select with Adaptive air suspension and e-quattro all-wheel drive.
Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in India
|Audi Q8 e-tron Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Audi Q8 50 e-tron
|INR 11,370,000
|Audi Q8 55 e-tron
|INR 12,610,000
|Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron
|INR 11,820,000
|Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron
|INR 13,060,000
Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron: Battery and Range
The Q8 50 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron are equipped with a 95 kWh battery pack which returns a driving range of 505 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). The duo has a top power of 337 bhp and peak torque of 664 Nm. On the other hand, the Q8 55 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron come with a industry-best battery pack of 114 kWh which delivers a range of 600 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). Both the top-end variants churn out max power output of 404 bhp and highest torque of 664 Nm.
The battery pack has an 8 year/ 1.60 lakh km warranty. Audi is offering two chargers on the purchase of these electric SUVs. Furthermore, more than 1000 charge points are available on the ‘myAudi connect’ app with complimentary charging till the end of year.
Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we take another step forward in our journey of electric mobility and we could not be happier to launch these beautiful electric cars. The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The refreshed styling complements the engineering enhancements and is sure to wow. The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment."