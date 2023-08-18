Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi India has launched the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Q8 Sportback e-tron gets an introductory price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron were globally launched a few months back.

Available in a total of four trims namely Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, the EV models are equipped with multiple premium features in the form of Audi Drive Select with Adaptive air suspension and e-quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in India

Audi Q8 e-tron Variant Ex-showroom price Audi Q8 50 e-tron INR 11,370,000 Audi Q8 55 e-tron INR 12,610,000 Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron INR 11,820,000 Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron INR 13,060,000

Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron: Battery and Range

The Q8 50 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron are equipped with a 95 kWh battery pack which returns a driving range of 505 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). The duo has a top power of 337 bhp and peak torque of 664 Nm. On the other hand, the Q8 55 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron come with a industry-best battery pack of 114 kWh which delivers a range of 600 km on a single charge (WLTP certified). Both the top-end variants churn out max power output of 404 bhp and highest torque of 664 Nm.