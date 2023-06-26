Ayodhya Airport: Phase I Construction to be Completed by Oct, Inauguration in Jan 2024

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, located just 8 kilometers from the upcoming Ram temple, is on track to seamlessly blend modernity with tradition, according to officials.

Jaiveer Singh, the Minister of Tourism of Uttar Pradesh, recently announced that the first phase of construction for Ayodhya Airport will be finished by October 2023. However, the airport’s official inauguration will take place in January 2024.

The airport will boast an interim terminal covering an impressive 6,250 square meters. Designed to accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours and with an annual capacity to handle over 600,000 passengers, this terminal is no ordinary structure.

The terminal’s roof will be adorned with majestic Shikharas (dome-like structures) of varying heights, adding a touch of grandeur to the building. Notably, the decorative columns will vividly depict significant events from the Ramayana, immersing travelers in the timeless tale. The glass facade will be meticulously crafted to replicate the splendor of Ayodhya’s royal palace.

Officials take great pride in emphasizing that the architectural design seamlessly merges local craftsmanship with contemporary elements, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and functional efficiency.

Moreover, the construction incorporates environmentally responsive systems aimed at reducing energy consumption and enhancing overall efficiency. Skylights, solar power systems, and efficient rainwater harvesting mechanisms are just a few of the environmentally conscious features integrated into the airport, as confirmed by sources.

In terms of facilities, the terminal will house eight check-in counters and three conveyor belts, two in the arrivals area and one in the departures area.

Airlines are eagerly preparing to operate flights to Ayodhya, as it is poised to become a prominent pilgrimage destination after the completion of the Ram temple. In 2021 alone, Ayodhya welcomed an astounding 154 million tourists, and this number is expected to soar in the coming years, according to UP Tourism figures.

Industry insiders have revealed that numerous domestic airlines are competing for the opportunity to operate flights to this airport, anticipating a substantial influx of passengers from all corners of India, particularly the southern and western regions.