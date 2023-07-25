Watch: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Upgrades to Land Rover Defender 130 from Mahindra XUV700

Renowned Yoga guru, Ramkrishna Yadav, popularly known as Baba Ramdev, has certainly stepped up his automobile game! The spiritual leader was recently spotted cruising around in his brand-new Land Rover Defender 130, oozing luxury and elegance.

The Land Rover Defender in a mesmerizing Sedona Red color was spotted in a video by automobilisrdent that has gone viral. The striking SUV seemed to have made its way straight from the showroom floor to Baba Ramdev’s garage, as it’s yet to sport any registration plates.

The Land Rover Defender 130, which was launched earlier this year in India, has become the talk of the town, and rightly so. With a starting price of Rs 1.3 crore and going up to Rs 1.41 crore (all prices, ex-showroom), it’s a statement of luxury and power. While the exact variant Baba Ramdev chose remains a mystery, it’s clear that he opted for nothing less than the best.

The charismatic SUV comes equipped with a plethora of cutting-edge features, including striking single-pod LED headlamps adorned with integrated LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof for soaking in the sunlight, and breathtaking 20-inch alloy wheels that add an air of grandeur to its profile. Not to mention the sophisticated smoked tail lamps that add a touch of mystique to the overall design.

The feature highlights include an impressive 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering seamless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4-zone automatic climate control, and 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions, the SUV ensures a comfortable and connected ride.