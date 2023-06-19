Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Bajaj Auto Trademarks Two New Names For Upcoming Two-Wheelers, More EVs Coming?

Going by these names, it seems like Bajaj might introduce some e-scooters or three-wheeler under these names. However, the company did not release any official details as yet.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 15:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Bajaj Chetak E-scooter (Photo: Bajaj)
Bajaj Chetak E-scooter (Photo: Bajaj)

The leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj is all set to unveil its feature-loaded bike in partnership with Triumph. As the global premiere is just around the corner, it seems like the brand might be preparing for something big in the segment as well. It has been reported that the company recently trademark some of the names, which might feature in its upcoming vehicles.

Earlier, it was reported that the homegrown two-wheeler maker had trademarked a few names including Hammer, Aura and Racer. This time, some reports revealed that the firm has registered a name called Bajaj Swing and Bajaj Genie.

Are Bajaj Swing and Bajaj Genie EVs?

Going by these names, it seems like Bajaj might introduce some e-scooters or three-wheeler under these names. However, the company has yet to share the official details about the same.

If rumors are to be believed, there are more chances that the company might introduce an e-scooter to stay grounded in a competitive market. If launched, these electric scooters will compete against the OLA S1, TVS iQube, Hero Electric Flash, and Okinawa PraisePro among others.

 Bjaja Chetak e-scooters

Bajaj Chetak E-scooter (Photo: Bajaj)

    • Meanwhile, Bajaj only offers Chetak e-scooters at the starting price of Rs 1.40 lakh. At this price range, the two-wheeler features a 2.88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides a top speed of up to 63 kph. It comes with a claimed range of up to 90 kilometers on full top-up. It takes only around four hours to reach the 100 percent battery mark.

    As far the features are concerned, it has a colour LCD instrument cluster, which provides important information such as speed, range, time real-time range and whatnot. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, geo-fencing, and tamper alert, and has the capability to get over-the-air (OTA) updates.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 15:27 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 15:42 IST
