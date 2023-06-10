Bajaj Pulsar P150 Review: The Legacy Continues

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is an all-new offering from the home-grown automaker. Termed as the successor to the old warhorse, the Pulsar 150, it was launched in November last year in the highly competitive 150cc segment of motorcycles.

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is available in two variants, one being the Single Disc and single-seat variant and the other being the Twin Disc split-seat variant. We had the latter one in the eye-catching racing red shade for a few days to figure out whether it has all the ingredients like its predecessor to rule the market and continue the rich heritage of brand Pulsar.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Ride and Handling

The Pulsar P150 offers a comfortable and stable ride, thanks to its all-new sturdy chassis and suspension setup. Bajaj Pulsar P150 has an underbelly exhaust that has been positioned closer to the bike’s center of gravity for better balancing. The bike’s telescopic front suspension and monoshock rear suspension provide a smooth ride over bumps and potholes.

The twin disc brakes offer excellent stopping power. The clip-on handlebars provide excellent control and makes manuvering better than most bikes in this segment, and thus positioning it as an ideal choice for city riding. Bajaj Pulsar P150 also comes equipped with single-channel ABS, to inspire more confidence into the rider.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Engine and Performance

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled engine that produces 14 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Pulsar P150 has a top speed of around 115 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in around 5 seconds. The bike has a good fuel efficiency of around 45-50 kmpl and comes with a 14L fuel tank.

The Pulsar P150 is a good combination of speed, efficiency, and reliability. This bike makes the everyday drill in traffic a bliss with its performance without making a hole in your pockets. The new redefined engine is smooth and shifting between the gears is effortless.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Design and Features

The design of the Pulsar P150 is sleek and sporty. The bike features a muscular fuel tank, a split seat, and a sharp tail section.

The bike has a sporty-looking Bi-functional LED projector headlamp with an LED pilot lamp and an LED Tail lamp with a Glitter pattern. The bike has a seat height of 790 mm – which makes it compatible for both short and tall riders.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 can be availed in 5 colour options namely Racing Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Red, Ebony Black Blue, and Ebony Black White.

The Pulsar P150 comes equipped with a host of striking and up-market features in the form of tubeless tires, a gear indicator, a clock, a distance-to-empty indicator, front and rear disc brakes, and a digital-analog instrument cluster.

The instrument cluster on the bike is very informative and can be easily read, even on bright sunny days. Not just that, it also has USB connectivity for charging smartphones.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price and Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar P150 twin disk split seat variant is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, Hero Xtreme 160R, and the popular Yamaha FZ-FI are the top rivals of the Pulsar P150.

With the all-new chassis and refined engine, Bajaj has attempted to reclaim its legacy in the 150cc segment. The bike has the panache, ability and toughness to stand strong amidst the competitors. The optimum balance of power and efficiency will make the Pulsar P150 a favourable choice for many buyers.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 Verdict

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 is an entry-level sports bike that offers a good balance of performance, features, and affordability. The bike’s sporty design, comfortable ride, and good fuel efficiency make it an ideal choice for young riders and commuters.