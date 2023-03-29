Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle Spied Ahead Of Official Launch, Check Expected Price And Specs

After Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company Bajaj partnered with the leading two-wheeler maker Triumph, both decided to give Indian customers feature-loaded entry-level luxury motorcycles. In order to do so, the company has been working hard lately. Finally, it seems like all the effort is going to pay off as the firm is all set to introduce an affordable yet premium Bajaj-Triumph bike for Indians. However, the final name and launch date are still not known yet. But, ahead of its official global debut, the production-ready bike has been spotted during the test in Maharashtra’s Pune.

As per the leaked photos shared by the media, it was spotted with India-specific accessories, such as a saree guard and a front number plate holder, paired with LED taillight. The spy photo also shows a single upswept exhaust, a rear mono-shock, an upside-down front fork, and a pillion backrest for the rear seat passengers. Customers also can expect the bike with both side disc brakes, which will have dual-channel ABS.

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph two-wheeler is likely to feature a liquid-cooled 350-400cc engine, which will generate somewhere around 35 BHP of power. As far as the price is concerned, there is a high expectation that the vehicle might hit the road with a price tag between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, at this price range, the company might have to face a lot of challenges in terms of sales as most of the market has been dominated by Royal Enfield.

Meanwhile, once launched, the vehicle will compete against the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, and Honda CB300R.

