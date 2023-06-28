Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Unveiled; Price, Features, Engine and More

The all-new Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are finally here! The 400cc duo has made its world premiere in London while they will be launched in India on July 5, 2023. Both the motorcycles have been conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come with a 16,000 km service interval with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400

It would be among the brand’s roadster range which already comprises of Speed Twin 900 and 1200. The Speed 400 gets a brand-new single engine platform along with an all-new engine with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle gets dual-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available. Flaunting the signature Triumph silhouette, upswept silencer and sculpted fuel tank, it boasts of factory fitted security and all-LED lighting. The trademark black powder-coated engine casings and gold anodised forks are offered as standard.

The Speed 400 comes with a seat height of 790mm while it weighs merely 170 kg. With a bolt-on rear subframe at place, it features 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension unit. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels while there is a four-piston radial front brake with a 300mm disc unit along with a dual-channel ABS.

Some of the notable features include Ride-by-wire throttle, Torque-assist clutch, Switchable traction control system and USB-C charging socket. Last but not the least, the bike is equipped with a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator. In addition, heated grips are available as accessory option. The safety features on-board as standard are steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Powered by an all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder four-valve engine, Triumph Scrambler 400 X churns out maximum power of 39.4 bhp and peak torque of 37.5 Nm.