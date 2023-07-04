Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch and Price Reveal Tomorrow

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X India Launch and Price Reveal Tomorrow

Triumph and Bajaj, together will launch the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X motorcycles tomorrow, promising power, style, and adventure for riders

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X (Photo: Triumph)
Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X (Photo: Triumph)

Triumph Motorcycles, in association with Bajaj, has unveiled its most affordable yet incredibly powerful machines – the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The official price for both motorcycles will be revealed tomorrow in the country.

Both motorcycles are based on the iconic Bonneville series, embodying the essence of Triumph.

Launch Date and Price Details for the New Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycles

Pre-bookings for these remarkable machines are already underway, with the Speed 400 anticipated to start at an enticing price of Rs 2.9 lakh, while the Scrambler 400 X might bear a price tag of Rs 3.2 lakh (both ex-showroom). Once launched, these bikes will go head-to-head with formidable competitors such as the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, BMW G 310 R, Zontes GK350, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Yezdi Scrambler, and the Honda CB350RS.

Advertisement

What to Expect From the Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycles

Sporting a sleek, muscular, and compact design language, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X exude an exquisite neo-retro style. These bikes possess an air of premium sophistication, reminiscent of their larger siblings, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the Scrambler 1200.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Unveiled; Price, Features, Engine and More

Under the hood, both motorcycles house a potent 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, generating an impressive 39.4 bhp and 37.5Nm of torque. Additionally, these powerhouses come equipped with advanced rider aids, including switchable traction control, ride-by-wire technology, and dual-channel ABS.

Advertisement

Why Are People Excited About the Launch?

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The launch of Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X has sparked immense excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide. This collaboration between Bajaj and Triumph, renowned for their engineering prowess, promises to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance. The Speed 400, a sleek street bike, is expected to captivate riders with its power and agility. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400X is set to conquer off-road terrains with its rugged design and versatility.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 12:58 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App