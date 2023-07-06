A Complete Analysis On Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440

The world of motorcycles has always been driven by fierce competition, and two iconic brands, Bajaj-Triumph and Harley-Davidson, have been at the forefront of this battle for decades. Both companies have recently introduced exciting new models in the middleweight segment, namely the Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and the Harley-Davidson X440. These motorcycles offer impressive features, powerful engines, and a thrilling riding experience. In this article, we will compare the price, features, engine specifications, and more to determine which one comes out on top.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Price

The Harley-Davidson X440 is available at a price ranging from Rs 2.29 lakh, with the top variant priced at Rs 2.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In contrast, the new Triumph Speed 400 comes with a competitive price of Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). For an even more enticing offer, the first 10,000 customers have the opportunity to purchase the Speed 400 at a special introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Variants

The Bajaj Triumph Speed 400 is available in a single, fully loaded variant, providing all the features and specifications in one package. On the other hand, the Harley Davidson X440 offers three distinct variants - Denim, Vivid, and S, each offering unique styling and features to cater to different rider preferences.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Features

The Triumph Speed 400, a captivating sports bike that seamlessly blends a neo-retro aesthetic with its distinctive features. From the sleek LED headlamps and turn indicators to the stylish rear-view mirrors and tail lamps, every aspect of this motorcycle’s design exudes a harmonious neo-retro vibe. This exceptional bike boasts a host of notable elements, including state-of-the-art all-LED lighting, advanced ride-by-wire technology, dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety, switchable traction control to tackle various road conditions, an immobiliser for added security, and a part-analogue part-digital instrument cluster for clear and comprehensive information display.

On the other hand, Harley-Davidson has recently unveiled its highly anticipated X440 model, which shares a similar neo-retro theme. However, the X440 has opted for a different approach, flaunting a large and muscular fuel tank that grabs attention effortlessly. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting for optimal visibility and a digital instrument cluster with convenient Bluetooth connectivity. Riders can enjoy turn-by-turn navigation, call answering functionality, and control over their music. However, it’s worth noting that the Harley-Davidson X440 may not include certain “premium" features like ride-by-wire technology and traction control, which could be a distinguishing factor for some riders seeking those particular capabilities.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Engine Specifications

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle is equipped with a powerful 398.15cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This high-performance engine has been meticulously tuned to deliver an impressive output of 39.5bhp at 8,000rpm, generating a substantial torque of 37.5Nm at 6,500rpm. To ensure seamless gear transitions, the Speed 400 features a 6-speed gearbox with a slip & assist clutch, offering riders a smooth and controlled riding experience.

On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson X440 opts for a larger single-cylinder engine with efficient oil cooling. This robust engine generates 27bhp at 6,000rpm, accompanied by a torque of 38Nm at 4,000rpm. It’s important to note that the Harley-Davidson X440 is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, providing riders with versatility and a wide range of gear ratios to suit various riding scenarios.