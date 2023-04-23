Bajaj-Triumph First Motorcycle to Make Global on June 27, Reveals Rajiv Bajaj

The leading motorcycle manufacturers Bajaj Auto and Triumph have been hitting the headlines for the past few months for their upcoming first bike in partnership. Now, clearing all the doubts and giving a crystal clear picture about the feature-loaded two-wheeler, Bajaj Auto’s MD Rajiv Bajaj in an interview said that the scrambler will make its global debut on June 27 in London.

He also informed me that the bike is likely to go on sale somewhere around the second quarter of this financial year. Apart from this, Bajaj also revealed that the brand has bigger plans for the future as there is more than one bike under development that might go on sale in the second quarter.

Know everything about Bajaj-Triumph bike

The upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler has been spotted many times during its testing phase. The spy images have already revealed the design and some of the key features of the motorcycle. As per the images, it seems like the brands have taken inspiration from Triumph’s Bonneville as it slightly provides a similar look.

The bike is expected to feature twin upturned exhaust pipes, a relaxed riding position, upside-down forks, and semi-digital instrumentation that will provide all the important information such as gear postioning, fuel capacity RPM, and whatnot.

Talking about the powertrain, the Scrambler is anticipated to come with 300-400cc, a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. As far as the price is concerned, it has been reported that it will be the most affordable bike as compared to Triumph’s other lineups.

