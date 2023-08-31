Bangalore Airport: International Flights Take-Off From Terminal 2 Delayed, Here's Why

In an unexpected turn of events, the anticipated international flight operations shift from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been put on hold due to incomplete preparations at the new terminal.

A total of 27 international carriers were supposed to relocate to Terminal 2 on Thursday, marking a significant move in the airport’s operational landscape. However, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the expert handlers of KIA, have decided to temporarily halt the process.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BIAL addressed the matter, stating, “The slated transition of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on the highly-anticipated date of August 31, 2023, has encountered an unforeseen delay."

Advertisement

The spokesperson further highlighted that after due consultations with regulatory authorities, BIAL will unveil a revised date for the seamless shift of international operations.