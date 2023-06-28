Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Bangalore Metro: Green Line Starts Operations in August; Check Stations, Routes and More

Once the project gets completed, and starts the service, it will become the first metro line in Bangalore that will connect the city's east and west sides.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:11 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Namma Metro (Photo: Wikipedia)
After giving a 5-year long delay, the  Bengaluru Metro Green Line is all set to kickstart the operations on the much-awaited Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on  Tumakuru Road soon. The report says the route will start providing a seamless travel experience to the commuters from August, this year.

As per the reports, the 3-kilometer long stretch will have three stations including Chikkabidarakallu, Manjunathnagar, and Madavara, which were supposed get completed in 2017. But, due to the land acquisition issues and other related issues, the work got delayed.

Bangalore Metro Green Line Stations

It has been reported by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the agency that is responsible for the Nagasandra-Madavara stretch said that 95 percent of the work has been done. And, the remaining work is expected to take only take few weeks to get completed.

Bangalore Metro Green Line Route

Once the project gets completed, and starts the service, it will become the first metro line in Bangalore that will connect the city’s east and west sides. The metro will also connect to the BIEC.

The project will also allow the passenger to travel on the Nagasandra-Madavara stretch, which will connect the city’s outskirts to the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The service will provide a big relief to all the commuters who often travel on these routes by road, and Apart from this, the passengers will be able to save time, and have a seamless travel expirence with the metro.

    first published: June 28, 2023, 13:01 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 13:11 IST
