Bangalore Metro: Karnataka Government Proposes Rs 15000 Crore Hebbal-Sarjapur Line Expansion

In a major development for Bengaluru’s transportation infrastructure, the Karnataka government has put forth a proposal to construct a brand new 37km metro line connecting Hebbal and Sarjapur.

The estimated cost of this ambitious project is a whopping Rs 15,000 crore, as reported by The Hindu. This move aims to further expand Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, which currently stands as the second-largest metro network in the country, covering a distance of approximately 70 km and serving 5.7 lakh commuters daily. The announcement of this proposal came during the budget speech delivered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the current fiscal year, the budget has outlined plans to expand the metro lines by 100 km. The expansion includes extending the lines from Baiyyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, Kengeri to Challaghatta, Nagasandra to Madawara, and R.V. Road to Bommasandra. By the end of 2024, a total of 27 km of new lines will be added. The budget also reveals an ambitious target of increasing the metro network from the existing 70 km to 176 km within the next three years, which is 2.5 times its current coverage.

“Further, in the next three years, the Metro network will be increased from 70 km to 176 km i.e., 2.5 times the present network coverage. The ongoing work of the airport Metro line will also be expedited and it will be operationalized by 2026," Karnataka CM was quoted as saying.

As per the budget announcement, a detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted to the Union Government seeking approval for Metro Phase-3, which is estimated to be constructed at a cost of Rs 16,328 crore. This particular project spans a distance of 45 km, commencing from Kempapura to J.P. Nagar 4th phase, and from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, including the Western Outer Ring Road line.

The budget mentioned that various construction work is ongoing in the Namma Metro and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore. Completion of these projects is expected to take at least 5 years, as per The Hindu.