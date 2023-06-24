Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Bangalore Metro: Purple Line Opens for Public in August; Check Stations, Routes and More

Bangalore Metro: Fast-Tracks Completion of missing links at Beniganahalli on Old Madras Road and at Challaghatta on Mysuru Road

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 17:39 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bangalore Metro (Representational File Photo/Facebook)
Bangalore Metro (Representational File Photo/Facebook)

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is leaving no stone unturned to complete the missing links at Beniganahalli on Old Madras Road and at Challaghatta on Mysuru Road.

Their ambitious goal is to make the Purple Line fully operational by August, ensuring seamless connectivity across the city.

The Purple Line, which holds the distinction of being the first route on which Namma Metro introduced services to the city, was originally slated for completion in July. However, due to unforeseen technical challenges, the project experienced delays.

Bangalore Metro Purple Line: Stations

The Purple Line recently garnered attention during the assembly polls when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a portion of the stretch from KR Puram to Whitefield. Unfortunately, this segment couldn’t be linked to the Byappanahalli station due to the pending work at Beniganahalli. A similar situation existed between Kengeri and Challaghatta stations.

Providing an update on the progress, BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez revealed that work between Kengeri and Challaghatta has reached an advanced stage, and trial runs will commence shortly.

“The facade works at Benniganahalli station require more time. As the station is situated on Old Madras Road, traffic diversions are necessary near the Metro station to carry out the work, and we have obtained permission for the same. Trial runs between KR Puram and Byappanahalli stations are set to begin by mid-July," Parwez added.

Bangalore Metro Purple Line: Routes

Nonetheless, BMRCL is now expediting work on the two remaining stretches, spanning over 4 km. Once these crucial segments are completed, the Purple Line will encompass a substantial 43.5-km route, connecting Challaghatta with Whitefield (Kadugodi). This will significantly enhance travel between the eastern and western parts of the city, offering a smoother and faster commute for residents.

The completion of the entire east-west corridor will have a profound impact on travel time for passengers, revolutionizing the city’s mobility landscape. According to Parwez, the journey between Challaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi) will now take approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, a significant improvement compared to the usual duration of over two hours by bus or cab during peak hours.

    • “We anticipate that at least 70,000 passengers per day will switch to Namma Metro once the Purple Line is fully operational. With its comfortable travel experience, we believe more people will opt for Namma Metro as their preferred mode of transport within the city," Parwez confidently asserted.

    With the clock ticking, BMRCL remains determined to overcome the challenges and deliver a fully functional Purple Line, enabling Bangaloreans to traverse the city with ease and efficiency.

