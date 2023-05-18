Be Ready For Transition from BS6 to BS7 Emissions Norms, Don't Wait For Govt Push: Nitin Gadkari

In a view to control pollution, and provide a cleaner environment for people, the Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari requested all the vehicle manufacturers to start working on the next generation BS-7 compliant automobiles.

He also urged the auto industry not to wait for any push by the government or any deadlines to introduce vehicles as per Euro-7 emission standards.

European Commission on BS-7 Emission Norms

The announcement by the transport minister came after days when European Commission declared that it will start implementing Euro-7 emission norms by July 2025 for new cars and vans. Later, in 2027, the same will be implimented for new trucks and buses.

To export their goods to European nations and to reduce local vehicular pollution, auto industry in India also will have to follow the transition from the present BS-6 to BS-7.

Here’s What Nitin Gadkari Said on BS-7 Norms

Speaking about the same at the apex technical committee on vehicle standards (CMVR-TSC) meeting, Gadkari said that the automakers in India now should start their own research and keep a focus on making vehicles as per BS-7 norms. He said this time the industries have to take the initiative on their own. They should not wait for deadlines from the government, which already happened at the time of the BS-6 transition. Indian auto industry should also go parallel to European counterparts, Nitin Gadkari added.

Delhi’s deputy transport commissioner, Anil Chhikara said the sudden announcement about the BS-7 plan came as a surprise for all. However, in order to grow the export business, and produce cleaner automobiles in European nations, the domestic automakers have to follow the transition, the same as they did in the past, Chhikara added

Meanwhile, some reports say that leading car manufacturers such as Toyota and Honda already started working on a plan to minimize vehicular pollution.