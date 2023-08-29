Bengaluru: Air India To Start Flight Operations from Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport

In a move to provide a seamless and improved air travel expirence to the customers, the leading carrier Air India decided to shift its flight operation to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. As per the details shared by the airline, the company says all the flights, that used to operate from Terminal 1, will be operated from Terminal 2, starting from August 31, 2023.

While confirming the news, Air India in an official press release says that From 00:01Hrs of 31st August, all Air India operations, international and domestic, will be operated from Terminal 2 of the airport. However, only the AI176 from San Francisco will arrive at Terminal-1 on 31st August 2023.

Flight Operations Shifted at Bengaluru Airport

The decision to shift the flight operation came after a deep analysis, ensuring all the flyers can expirence a smooth and hassle-free transition experience.

First International Flight To Land At T2

According to the reports, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is all set to welcome its first international flight at Terminal 2 on August 31. The flight will leave from Changi Airport at 8:50 am, and will land at the above-mentioned terminal at 10:55 am IST.