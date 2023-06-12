Bengaluru Metro: Four New Metro Lines to Ease Traffic Woes by November

In a major development for Bengaluru’s transportation system, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced that four new metro lines will be operational in the city by November this year.

As the Bengaluru development minister, Shivakumar shared this exciting update after reviewing the progress of the Namma Metro project on June 6. The introduction of these four metro lines is a significant milestone for Bengaluru’s public transportation system, giving a big relief from the traffic congestion in the city. He further affirmed the government’s commitment to expanding the metro network in Bengaluru, with plans to introduce additional lines in the future.

The upcoming four metro lines set to open in Bengaluru are— the Baiyappanahalli - KR Pura line (2.1 km), Kengeri - Chellaghatta line, (1.9 km), Nagasandra - Madavara line (3 km), RV Road - Bommasandra line (19.14 km)

Advertisement

Also Read: Gurgaon Metro: Union Cabinet Approves New Line Between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City

The Baiyappanahalli - KR Pura line will establish a connection between the Baiyappanahalli metro station on the Purple Line and the KR Pura metro station on the Green Line. Similarly, the Kengeri - Chellaghatta line will link the Nagasandra metro station on the Purple Line with the Madavara metro station on the Blue Line. Lastly, the RV Road - Bommasandra line will connect the RV Road metro station on the Green Line with the Bommasandra metro station on the Blue Line.

DK Shivakumar also disclosed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 3 of the metro has been submitted to the central government, which requested specific documents. He assured that the necessary documents have been provided, and he plans to visit Delhi to discuss the approval process with the concerned minister. Phase 3A of the project will cover a 43-km line from Hebbal to JP Nagar 4th Phase, along with a 12-km line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere.